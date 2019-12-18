SOMERSET – The announced Jan. 31 closing of Somerset’s cancer center has UPMC hospital leaders scrambling to establish a new oncology program in the community.
Allegheny Health Network confirmed Wednesday the AHN Cancer Institute – Somerset, 314 S. Kimberly Ave., will close next month.
“With UPMC’s recent purchase of Somerset Hospital, given that change in the market, we have made a decision after very careful deliberation to close our cancer center in Somerset, effective Jan. 31,” the Highmark-owned health system said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.
The move was not unexpected, but UPMC leaders thought the closure would be held off until March, Stephanie Dutton, chief operating officer for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, said in a teleconference with The Tribune-Democrat.
“We are working very diligently to prepare oncology space so we can provide oncology services in the community of Somerset,” Dutton said. “The reality is: We can’t do that as of a month from now.”
Both systems say they are working to connect current patients with other facilities, which include UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St., Johnstown, and AHN Cancer Institute – Forbes in Monroeville. AHN Cancer Institute – Hempfield is under construction near Greensburg and expected to open next month.
UPMC Somerset President Andrew Rush said an area of the fourth floor is being eyed as at least the temporary home of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center – Somerset.
“I can’t say enough about the UPMC team and their response to this last-minute development,” Rush said.
Dutton said separate locations for oncology care make the service more convenient for patients, so UPMC may continue to explore other locations even as the new center opens.
Leaders considered putting the new Hillman center at the current AHN Cancer Institute location, Dutton said.
“Unfortunately, we could not reach an agreement with building owner to extend or initiate a lease for the space,” she said. “We are pretty stubborn. Just because we can’t reach an agreement doesn’t mean we won’t offer cancer services within the walls of the hospital.”
The new oncology center will be open by April, Dutton said.
Allegheny Health Network leaders pledged to continue working with patients.
“It has been a privilege for AHN Cancer Institute to provide medical and radiation oncology services to Somerset-area patients over the past two decades, and to collaborate with (former) Somerset Hospital in fulfilling that mission,” system’s statement said. “We are in the process of notifying our patients about this transition, and those with questions can also contact our caregivers at AHN Somerset.”
The cancer center closure comes less than two years after a $3 million upgrade, introducing the latest radiation cancer therapy system.
The upgrade required a six-month shutdown of radiation services in Somerset and was part of the AHN Cancer Institute’s $225 million investment in oncology medicine, institute Chairman Dr. David Parda said at the time.
“The majority of this is being spent in local communities,” Parda said in April 2018.
“We know this is best for the patients’ overall health and well being if we deliver 99% of the care in the communities and very selectively navigate the patients into the main centers.”
Hillman centers, likewise, focus on local communities, Dutton said.
“We realize how difficult a diagnosis of cancer can be,” she said, adding that patients can be treated better in facilities close to their homes and families.
“That’s really the foundation of what we are built around, so that we can do that here as well.”
