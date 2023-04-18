SOMERSET, Pa. – Wearing hard hats as they walked through the factory floor of J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers in Somerset on Tuesday, two dozen eighth-grade girls saw some of the manufacturing career opportunities in their own backyard, and that those opportunities are open to women.
The tour of J&J was part of the Somerset County Female Manufacturing Day, the first female-centered tour of manufacturing businesses in Somerset, organized by the county's chamber of commerce: 24 girls from three schools spent the day touring J&J, SFC Valve and and Guy Chemical Co.
Sharon Clapper, co-chair of the chamber's Success in Somerset County initiative, said women are becoming more interested in the county's growing manufacturing industry as automation opens career avenues such as information technology, in addition to traditional welding and fabrication jobs.
Tours such as those arranged Tuesday are designed to ensure local students become aware of job opportunities that exist within Somerset County, she said.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the tradition of organizing industry tours started years ago, after a group of interns said they equated leaving the county with success.
"Several years ago, we had a number of young people interning with the county government for the summer," Ickes said, "and we asked how many of them would stay to live and work in the county. Most of them said they planned to leave. Their perception was that if you stayed, you didn't succeed."
Clapper said eighth grade is a crucial age to introduce career options to students because they begin to plan their coursework around the types of careers they might like.
At J&J, female welders Ariana Johnson, 26, and Elizabeth Harter-Blough, 42, spoke to the students about their journey from previous occupations and time lived in other cities before returning home and working at J&J.
Harter-Blough has a degree in interior design, which would have served her better in a larger city, she said. However, she wanted to be close to family in Somerset.
She's been working at J&J for two years, welding by hand as well as using computer-drafted plans and a robotic welder the company purchased in 2018.
J&J President Emily Korns also shared her story about moving home to take over the family business after years of working in marketing and advertising outside of the region.
"Our female employees stand out because of the quality of their work, but also because this is not an industry where we have a lot of females," Korns said. "But we anticipate more and more females coming into the industry. There are many people realizing sitting in an office is not for them; they like to see something built from start to finish. I know that was something I was missing in my career."
