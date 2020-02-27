A Somerset couple was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of children, accused of having marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a home with a 13-month-old child, authorities said.
Borough police also charge Mark Mishler, 26, and Lillan Bailey, 20, with drug violations.
The criminal charges stem from a report by Children and Youth Services about child neglect and possible drug use at the Wayne Lane home.
Police said they found two bongs, a wooden smoking device with burnt residue, a small amount of pot, a grinder and a digital scale. There was spoiled food in the refrigerator, the odor of rotting food and cat urine. The home was cluttered with mounds of clothing, dirty dishes and trash piled outside.
Mishler reportedly told police that he had smoked marijuana in the presence of the child. The child was having weight loss issues, police said.
Mishler and Bailey will answer he charges before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
