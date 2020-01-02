A Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, man was jailed Wednesday after police allegedly found him in a hotel room with drugs including methamphetamine, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Jack Henry Lowery III, 36, of Berlin, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, police were investigating a report of drug use in room 147 at the Knights Inn on Gateway Road in February 2019.
Lowery reportedly gave police permission to search the room. Police seized two stamp bags of suspected heroin, a clear plastic bag with suspected crystal methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, tourniquets, spoons, a cotton filter, a black lock box and other items.
Police then obtained a warrant to search the black lock box and reportedly found four clear plastic zip-lock baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, Narcan spray, a box of Q-tips and other items.
A woman also was taken into custody.
Lowery was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $15,000 bond.
