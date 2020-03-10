SOMERSET – Starting salaries are increasing by approximately 20% for caseworkers in two overwhelmed Somerset County departments struggling to retain staff.
The move to boost Children and Youth Services Caseworker I and Area Agency on Aging Care Manager I positions to $29,718 is one several pay hikes approved Tuesday by Somerset County commissioners in a five-year deal with two American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees bargaining units.
“This was a big focus in our negotiations,” Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that higher level positions – caseworker II and III – are also being increased by approximately $5,000. “I don’t think it shocks anyone ... that we’ve had a very difficult time staffing caseworkers in recent years.”
The increase breaks down to more than $90 more weekly across the board.
For CYS caseworkers particularly – at a time when fallout from the opioid epidemic has sent abuse and neglect cases skyrocketing in recent years – it became clear that the $25,000 starting salary the county offered wasn’t enough to keep the office operating at adequate levels, county commissioners said.
Among bargaining unit employees classified under the “professional” unit – most of them CYS and Area Agency on Aging staff – annual $1,250 increases will be awarded after 10 years of service, Tokar-Ickes said.
That increases to a $1,750 yearly bump for caseworkers with more than 20 years of service, while a smaller number of employees who serve as aides in the departments will see flat 2.5% raises each year through 2023.
The contract approved Tuesday also impacts 10 county deputy sheriffs, as well as 17 Area Agency on Aging staff, 30 CYS employees and a caseworker for the Child Advocacy Center.
Retroactive to Jan. 1, six full-time county sheriff deputies will now earn another $1 an hour, while part-timers will receive 40-cents-an-hour increases, county officials said.
Caseworker crisis
Efforts to reach Somerset County Children and Youth Services Director Doug Walters for comment about wage increases Tuesday were unsuccessful.
But county officials across the region have been voicing frustration for years about an ongoing exodus of CYS caseworkers.
In Somerset County’s case, three of 28 positions currently are vacant.
The state partially reimburses counties for CYS costs.
After investigating the Pennsylvania child welfare system for more than a year, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale called on Pennsylvania and its counties to provide more support to its caseworkers, saying they are often underpaid, under-trained or both during a time they are working in high-stress environments.
“It isn’t a pretty picture,” he said in 2017. “These people are going into homes in unprecedented ... potentially dangerous situations, sometimes only by themselves to investigate.”
Somerset County’s move to increase starting caseworker salaries now vaults it past annual wages for the same post in Cambria County by $1,804 a year.
Partway through a current deal with the bargaining union that represents Cambria County’s CYS and Area Agency on Aging caseworkers, entry level annual salaries are set at $27,914, Cambria County Chief Clerk Michael Gelles said.
Tokar-Ickes said the “significant” increase was necessary to compete with larger counties.
By training and retaining good employees, there’ll be a savings down the road, President Commissioner Gerald Walker added.
That’s because the costs to constantly train staff – a six-month process – also adds up, he said.
Remaining negotiations
Three separate bargaining units comprise Somerset County employees’ local AFSCME union
County officials said Tuesday’s deal represents two of those units.
The other, which represents clerks, county dispatchers and maintenance department employees, remains ongoing.
That contract also expired in December, but the union’s employees are continuing to work under their previous deal as both sides work toward a new one, Tokar-Ickes said.
Roof project awarded
County officials approved a contract to a Somerset County firm to add a new roof above the Area Agency on Aging’s meal delivery entryway.
The $36,240 contract was awarded to Green Mountain Construction, the lowest bid, county officials said.
Walker and fellow commissioner Colleen Dawson approved the bid while Tokar-Ickes abstained.
Tokar-Ickes said she wanted to avoid any potential for a conflict of interest because her son is co-owner of Green Mountain.
