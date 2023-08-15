SOMERSET, Pa. – Disputes over time logs and accusations of “wasteful spending” are at the center of a debate between Somerset County commissioners and a frequent board critic.
Somerset-area resident Lester Younkin filed Right-to-Know requests seeking time log details on the county’s directors and assistant directors, saying he’s concerned some are being paid for days they aren’t working.
He’s continued to allege that the county’s GIS (geographic information systems) director, who is now on unpaid leave of absence for personal reasons, was “unfairly” paid for well over a month.
“She’s missed 49 days and received pay, and meanwhile, when a union employee takes off a day without pay, they are reprimanded for it,” said Younkin, who was among several meeting attendees who contend union workers are being treated unfairly.
“This has to stop,” he said on Tuesday.
He said the employee wasn’t entitled to receive pay.
Somerset County Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley said Younkin’s allegation is inaccurate – and that he seems to be assuming that just because employees aren’t at their desks, they aren’t working.
Younkin is also requesting computer time-log records that the county doesn’t document, Lepley said.
Paid time off and sick days, for example, are documented at the end of every time period on time sheets – not as daily computer logs, she and Somerset’s commissioners said.
Employees log in and out via computer programs, but the county only has access to the most recent, current day’s timestamp, Dawson said.
“If a document doesn’t exist, we don’t have to produce it,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, confirming the county denied the request.
The board noted that Younkin is comparing groups of employees who receive different levels of paid time off – and at different times.
County union employees, for example, bargain every four years for future wage increases, benefits and other compensation, including paid days off, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
For most unions, that includes having the ability to “borrow” up to a week’s worth of paid time off from a future calendar year, but one union agreed to drop that in exchange for other another job-related benefit, she said.
It’s common for union and nonunion employees to receive different pay and benefits – and Somerset County’s employee handbook and separate documents covering bargaining-unit contracts show Somerset is no exception.
Some unions begin to accrue vacation leave faster than nonunion counterparts – after their first six months of service vs. one year for the latter, the documents show.
However, nonunion workers, including directors, begin receiving some paid time off immediately during their service, Dawson said. The handbook shows nonunion employees accrue two personal days following the completion of a 90-day probation period. They earn 6.25 hours per month of sick time as well.
County commissioners could not discuss specific employee situations because they are personnel matters.
Younkin disputes the county’s response about the time logs and said the county “is just stalling.”
Younkin is a local IT professional who has filed a series of Right-to-Know requests to track the county’s solicitors invoices as well.
He contends the county is protecting its employees.
“I’ll get the files, I promise,” he told the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
Somerset County commissioners acknowledge financial details about county workers, as public employees, and other agency records are public.
But they say Younkin and a small group of fellow critics have specifically targeted a few employees who work under them.
The point of contention seems to be that if a county director isn’t in the office, they must not be working, Dawson said. That’s not the case.
Dawson noted some employees have “flexed” schedules that enable them to work in the evenings, or may be permitted to work from the field or at home.
She said that applies to other workers, too, noting probation officers, 911 staff and the GIS department all have obligations that require work during different hours of the day.
Earlier this month, Commissioners Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the group has been filing Right-to-Know requests to “harass” the commissioners office, rather than seek information.
The pattern has continued on Facebook as well, Tokar-Ickes has said.
Dawson said the county is also concerned about unnecessary spending.
The county was billed $8,000 in fees to research and respond to a rising number of Right-to-Know requests in May and June, saying the cost to taxpayers is adding up.
Younkin views it differently. He said the county should just hand over the records.
“This is corruption,” he said.
