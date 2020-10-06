Backed by COVID-19 relief funds, Somerset County is divvying out $1.7 million to upgrade broadband internet offerings or “4G” access points to some of the most internet-scarce segments of the county.
Somerset County officials awarded COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant funds Tuesday to three applicants whose combined projects would bring high-speed service to two public schools, a community park and a 21-mile swath of ultra-rural southwestern Somerset County.
Much of that will be delivered through the creation of small-scale wireless “hot spots” in school buildings, libraries, churches and municipal buildings “with the intention of expanding from household to household later on,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Among the grant recipients:
• Cresson-based In the Stix will receive up to $692,000 to add and deploy wireless broadband technology from five of the county’s 911 towers.
In doing so, towers at Mount Davis, Berlin, Hays Mills, Ogletown and Roaring Run, in northwestern Somerset County, would have the capability of broadcasting wireless internet service through the internet provider to “under-served locations” up to 10 miles away from each tower, the company said in its 29-page proposal to the county.
In the Stix already surveyed residents in many of those areas through 2016 town halls and found 93% of their respondents wanted better service and customers would connect using carrier-class radio antennas and in-home routers, they wrote.
• QCOL, of Markleysburg, was awarded up to $988,211 to install 21 miles of fiber optic cable to create a network that would add four Wi-Fi “hot spots” with download speeds of up to 150 megabytes-per-second to Turkeyfoot Valley Area schools in Harnedsville, Addison National Road Community Park, Addison Township Building in Listonburg and Fort Hill Church in the community of Fort Hill.
“Many schools are opting for some degree of remote learning and there is day-to-day uncertainty of the future of the pandemic,” company officials wrote in their “SomersetCounty.net” proposal. “These WiFi Hotspots will provide convenient and safe locations to download content where internet service is currently unavailable, inadequate or too costly.”
• Meyersdale Area School District received $25,000 to partner with Windstream Enterprise to improve internet accessibility in the district’s most rural areas by adding four broadband access points through the Rural Raider Connectivity Project.
It would allow student users to access the Wi-Fi zones by logging into their school accounts through cellular data connections, the proposal shows.
County officials have been partnering with local agencies and neighboring counties for years to develop solutions to Somerset County’s issues getting high-speed internet to rural communities and businesses.
COVID-19 concerns – particularly with distance learning needs – put a glaring light on that. And now, the pandemic will help address it, Walker and Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“I often say there has to be silver lining in everything,” Walker said, noting COVID-19 is no exception.
Through $3.3 million available to the county in broadband deployment support, the ability to launch three projects this year is “a true blessing,” he added.
Tokar-Ickes described the support as a “quick infusion of cash” that lured private companies to step forward with shovel-ready internet solutions.
For now, there is a strict federal deadline requiring projects be completed by Dec. 31.
Counties are hopeful a grant extension is on the horizon, but all three current projects were awarded on the premise that they could be completed by year’s end, Walker said.
That shouldn’t be a problem, he added.
And with luck, it’s just the beginning, Tokar-Ickes said.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution here. But this is going to increase our capacity by the year,” she said.
A second round of applications is being sought for additional projects.
The county has $1.6 million in broadband-dedicated funding available – and there could be more to follow, the board said.
Anyone interested in a grant application packet can reach out to State College-based MCM Consulting Group. The company, whose website, is mcmconsultinggrp.com, is overseeing the broadband project funding and the next deadline is Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., county officials said.
