Somerset authorities are investigating an alleged assault by masked attackers against a youth within Somerset Borough.
The incident apparently occurred over the weekend in a parking lot near the boy’s home but was not reported until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas confirmed.
Somerset police and Somerset Area Ambulance responded, and the youth was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment for rib and jaw injuries, he said.
Somerset police were continuing to investigate the incident, which may have involved as many as six other people, he said.
As of Tuesday evening, police were attempting to identify anyone responsible.
