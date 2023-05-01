SOMERSET, Pa. – As visitors enter Wednesday’s Somerset County commissioners candidate forum, they’ll be greeted by a group of bright young men and women.
Members of the Somerset Area Youth and Government program are facilitating the gathering, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave.
The event is billed as a chance for the eight candidates to comment on important issues. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“The goal of this forum is to introduce all the candidates to the community,” Somerset teacher Chris Zanoni said. “It will not be a debate, but rather an informational discussion. If things go really well, I would like to see an actual debate in the fall with the four candidates who make the ballot.”
Zanoni oversees the youth program, and his students are the ones leading the forum.
They will greet the candidates and audience, guide visitors on how to fill out questionnaires, sort through those inquiries and select some to be asked and time each candidate’s response.
“I have another student from the tech class actually constructing a timing device for this event,” Zanoni said.
He was contacted by members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and the Somerset County Farm Bureau to hold the forum – a repeat occurrence for the group.
Members of Somerset’s youth and government program helped with the previous commissioner and district attorney’s race event.
“The county commissioners are a key part of county government and work with the chamber and other economic development partners to create and maintain economic climate in the county, so the chamber’s involvement is very essential to that goal,” Somerset chamber Executive Director Ron Aldom said.
“As a chamber, we represent many of the businesses and organizations in the county, so being a co-host of this forum is something we do for our members, so they have the opportunity to hear from the candidates.”
Although the chamber and farm bureau are co-hosting the event, Aldom said it’s the students who are running the show.
“I am very impressed with the students and how they are taking on this important issue,” he said.
“It shows a lot about their leadership and the fact that they want to be a part of the future of this county. The school officials and teachers have also been wonderful to work with and are doing everything possible to make this forum a success.”
Candidates set to attend include incumbents Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Colleen Dawson and Gerald Walker and newcomers Daniel Bumbarger, James Shepley, Michael Betcher, Brian Fochtman and Irv Kimmel.
The Tribune-Democrat’s publisher Chip Minemyer will moderate the event.
To live-stream the forum, visit youtube.com/live/HvUAvDgsHoY?feature=share.
