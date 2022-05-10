SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area school taxes will go up by 1.82 mills with the 2023-24 school year budget, which will raise the total to 45.06 mills.
The move was made at Monday’s school board meeting when the board accepted the proposed final budget.
“We don’t want to raise taxes, trust me,” Leanne Heiple, the district’s director of finance and operations, said after the meeting.
Heiple cited economic inflation, salary increases, transportation expense spikes, pension costs and several other variables that went into the decision to raise the millage.
“Everything just went up this year,” she said.
This is the second year in a row in which the board has approved an increase. However, it had been five years since the last time taxes were raised before that.
For the 2023-24 budget, the board is projecting a deficit, with $42,028,667 in revenues and $44,952,260 in expenses. Heiple described this as the worst-case scenario budget and noted that conditions could be better by June, when it’ll be finalized and passed.
The Pennsylvania government hasn’t passed its own budget, and the Somerset Area school directors don’t predict any increase from that revenue source. Heiple said the district could see more funding from the state, but district officials don’t like to rely on that assumption.
After this local increase, she said she wants to get back to the trend of not raising taxes.
Heiple also pointed to a silver lining for Somerset residents that’ll help balance this issue, as the district received more funding from the slot machine tax in Pennsylvania.
For those approved through the Homestead/Farmstead Act, the deduction this year will be $185 off their taxes.
Two directors resign
In other business, two resignations from the school board were accepted at the meeting.
Melissa Wilson, who was elected in the fall, stepped down, as did board Vice President Carly Broucher. Both women said they resigned because they’d accepted positions working within the district.
John Barth, school board president, thanked the members for their service. He said both contributed a lot to the district.
“I’m sorry to see them go,” he said afterward.
The board has 30 days to fill the vacancies and will advertise for applicants. A special meeting will be held to appoint the new members when they are decided upon.
