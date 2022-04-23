SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset Area Little League received a significant boost to its capital campaign fundraiser after securing a $100,000 grant from state Sen. Pat Stefano during its opening-day festivities on Saturday.
The league started its campaign in 2019 with an overarching goal of $350,000 to improve the facilities around the complex, which include installing ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant restrooms and upgrades to the concession, storage and pavilion areas.
“The main portion of the $350,000 was going toward a new public-service facility,” said Brad Ickes, a Somerset Little League Board of Directors member and the chairman of the capital fund committee. “Our restrooms are in big disrepair. We saw the need back when we started this for a larger bathroom facility and an ADA-accessible one at that.”
Through roughly three years of fundraising, the league had raised about $166,000. The massive grant leaves them just $84,000 shy of the goal.
Ickes said while the end is within reach, it will depend on the continued generosity of the donors and the surrounding community.
“Hopefully, within a year,” Ickes said about the timeline of when the fundraising goal could be fulfilled. "That’s what we hope for. We appreciate all of the donations from all of the different families, businesses and organizations in the area that we have gotten up to this point.”
The secondary projects that hope to be accomplished with the funds are for much-needed fence repairs on all five fields and eventually, lighting upgrades for the main Little League field.
“We have phased this project accordingly, with our needs first and maybe more of our wants toward the end,” Ickes said. “Obviously, it would be a public-service facility first, fencing next and the lighting would be last.”
Somerset’s Little League includes multiple divisions in different age groups for both boys and girls in baseball and softball. Almost 400 children were signed up to participate at the start of the league year.
According to Ickes, there are now a record 39 teams who play on the hill located at 345 Stadium Dr. in Somerset. The league, which will celebrate its 63rd year in 2022, hopes that it’s a trend that will continue as time goes on.
“We have more teams this year than we’ve ever had, which is great,” Ickes said. “That’s from tee-ball up through Senior League baseball and 15-Under girls softball.”
The consistent growth of the league just reinforces how important the upgrades are for everyone from the players, coaches and family members who make the league what it is.
“It’s huge for every family involved whether you have younger or older kids in the league,” said Ickes. “Hopefully, we’re all in this for the same reason of doing this and honestly just leaving these facilities better off than when we found them. We hope to continue the tradition of lots and lots of years of baseball and softball up here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.