SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area school taxes will go up by 1.82 mills with the 2023-24 school year budget, which will raise the total to 45.06 mills.
The move was included at Monday’s school board meeting when the group accepted the proposed final budget.
“We don’t want to raise taxes, trust me,” director of finance and operations Leanne Heiple said after the meeting.
Heiple cited economic inflation, salary increases, transportation expense spikes, pension costs and several other variables that went into the decision to raise the millage.
“Everything just went up this year,” she said.
This is the second year in a row the board has approved an increase. However, it had been five years since the last time taxes were raised.
Additionally, eight of the last nine years didn’t see the millage go up.
For the 2023-24 budget, the board is projecting a deficit, with $42,028,667 in revenues and $44,952,260 in expenses.
Heiple described this as the worst-case scenario budget and noted that could be better by June when it’ll be finalized and passed.
At this time, the Pennsylvania government hasn’t passed its own budget, and the Somerset school directors don’t predict any increase from that revenue source.
Heiple said the district could see more funding from the state, but the leaders don’t like to rely on that assumption.
After this local increase she said she wants to get back to the trend of not raising taxes.
The director of finance also pointed to a silver lining for Somerset residents that’ll help balance this issue.
There was a jump in the funding the district received from the slot machine tax in Pennsylvania.
For those approved through the Homestead/Farmstead Act, the deduction this year will be $185 off their taxes.
In other business, two school board resignations were accepted at the meeting.
Melissa Wilson, who was elected in the fall, stepped down, alongside board Vice President Carly Broucher.
Both women said they resigned because they’d accepted positions working within the district.
John Barth, school board president, thanked the members for their service before ending the gathering.
“I’m sorry to see them go,” he said afterward.
Barth spoke highly about the school directors and said they both contributed a lot to the district.
The board has 30 days to fill the vacancies and will advertise for applicants.
A special meeting will be held to appoint the new members when they are decided upon.
