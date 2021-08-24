SOMERSET, Pa. – Two eight-year contract extensions were approved Tuesday, enabling a Maryland company to continue maintaining, supporting and upgrading Somerset County’s public radio system and providing similar support to the region’s growing shared network through 2033.
While the deals with Motorola Solutions carry a combined $7.5 million price tag over the life of the agreements, Somerset County government won’t be on the hook for any of it, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
The first agreement enables Motorola to continue updating and maintaining radio tower dispatch site software and equipment within the county’s own system from 2025 – the expiration of the current deal – through 2033.
The other, at more than $4 million, will provide similar support for the hardware necessary to enable Somerset County’s system, and eight others, to continue to inter-operate, Landis and 911 Coordinator Bradley Lavan said.
Somerset County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve both contracts at their meeting Tuesday, pending a final review by Solicitor Michael Barbera.
But “impact fee” surcharges on monthly cellular phone bills generate the funding necessary to cover the maintenance costs, Landis said.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is providing the funding for the regional hardware contract through a grant program designated to support multi-county radio communications systems, he said.
In this case, Somerset’s system is linked to Westmoreland, Armstrong, Butler Fayette, Indiana and Lawrence counties, while Mercer and Cambria counties are also getting on board.
County officials have touted the system for enabling them to get responders more detailed information to track emergency call locations.
Somerset’s own upgrades include software and security updates, technical support and network security monitoring, the proposal shows.
The county will repay the $3.48 million cost annually through impact fee funds, meaning no county general fund dollars are used, Landis said.
Somerset County first switched to the multi-county system in 2015.
