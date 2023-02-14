SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County has formed a partnership with a local police academy that would pay tuition costs for cadets in return for at least two years of service in the sheriff’s office.
A month after adjusting wages for Act 120-certified sheriff’s office deputies to $41,600 per year, county officials said the “Cadet to Career” program with the Johnstown Regional Police Academy takes a longer-term approach to keeping a “pipeline” of deputies filling posts.
“Johnstown Regional is a well-established program in our county, and this gives us one more opportunity to grow our own workforce within the office,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
As approved, the county would agree to pay for the $6,500 tuition once a cadet graduates from the program and agrees to complete their two years of sheriff’s office service.
Over the first year, the trainees would work part-time for the office and attend night school weekly.
Fellow commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes also joined Walker in supporting the move.
It was one of three employee recruitment programs approved by the board Tuesday. The others re-upped a $500 employee referral bonus for county workers and a $24,000 tuition reimbursement program for Children and Youth Services caseworkers and Area Agency on Aging staff.
Both departments have struggled to fill posts over the past few years, while the sheriff’s office has been hit with several new vacancies at the end of 2022.
Chief Deputy Dusty Weir said partnering with the police academy on the cadet program is a good idea that could help longer-term recruitment efforts for his office.
But he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.
Police academies aren’t graduating students in the numbers they saw even a decade ago and the current class includes just 11 cadets – most of whom are currently sponsored by local departments.
“It’s a tough situation because we have all of these law enforcement agencies competing for the same small group of cadets,” Weir said.
“If we can find ways to add to the (cadet) total with people from Somerset County, and put more cadets in the program, it could definitely be a benefit.”
Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley said even if the county can recruit one or two cadets every few years, “it’ll be worth the effort.”
“Hopefully the stronger wages will help in that regard too,” she said. “But we currently only have two openings in the sheriff’s office, so even one more position would make a difference.”
‘Minutes’ momentum remains stalled
Efforts among members of Somerset County’s Salary BVoard to approve three sets of minutes from meetings dating back to Jan. 17 failed yet again Tuesday.
The county commissioners, who each serve on the board, again asked Treasurer Anthony DeLuca about finding a compromise on who’ll write and maintain a written summary of board action.
Tokar-Ickes again urged him to allow Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine, a “third-party” employee who does not have a vote on the board, to record the minutes, saying the three commissioners and DeLuca could review them for possible corrections afterward and then the approved copy could be stored in the treasurer’s office.
DeLuca, who took over as board secretary in January, declined.
He continues to assert that taking minutes is part of his duty as secretary, regardless of his role as a voting board member.
Both sides spent time pointing to errors in previous drafts of minutes that needed to be fixed to support their claims – although amendments to minutes are common at ensuing meetings prior to their final approval.
Tokar-Ickes and Walker said they are concerned that, if any voting member records the minutes, there could be an unintentional bias in the notes.
The county chief clerk has traditionally handled the role for decades, if not longer, to avoid that.
But DeLuca said that’s no longer necessary now that he’s established he serves as the board’s secretary.
It’s one of several matters that the commissioners and DeLuca have been split on during what are often contentious board meetings.
“What we need is a true, unbiased account of what happens at the Salary Board meeting,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said, noting that the minutes need to be “clear and concise” for future board members to understand.
U.S. Immigration
Recent trends that have seen some U.S. cities open their arms to Mexican and Middle Eastern immigrants stirred several county residents to ask county officials Tuesday if Somerset County is doing the same.
County commissioners said they have heard no plans to mirror that trend in Somerset County.
Another county resident asked the county if its housing programs accepted illegal immigrants.
Tableland Services Inc. CEO Dave Mrozowski, head of the agency that oversees housing support programs across Somerset County, said those programs are designed for people who are already existing Somerset County residents to find new housing when they become homeless or are at risk of losing a place to stay.
“They are designed for residents who become displaced,” Mrozowski told The Tribune- Democrat in a telephone interview after the meeting.
Another housing program the nonprofit manages is restricted exclusively for U.S. military veterans, Tableland’s website shows.
