SOMERSET – Like many fellow counties across Pennsylvania, Somerset County is going “back to paper” with its newest voting system.
County commissioners approved a $727,972 move to purchase 72 paper ballot precinct scanners through Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software – on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline by the state to switch to a state-compliant system.
In doing so, the county chose the same voting machine that Cambria County debuted in November. To cast a ballot, voters fill out a paper ballot and then feed it into high-speed scanner that enables voters to review their choices and check for over-votes.
“It’s back to the future,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said with a laugh, noting that the county relied on paper ballots for generations until the switch to touch screens a little more than a decade ago.
Tuesday’s move wasn’t nostalgia driven though.
Every county across Pennsylvania had to switch to new, compliant systems by Dec. 31 through a broad election reform under Act 77.
It requires all election precincts to provide voter-verifiable ballots and paper records of votes that were cast.
To meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Somerset County’s precincts will also include a marking system that will allow those who cannot fill out their ballot by pencil to use a head set and remote control to make their selections through ES&S’s system, Election Director Tina Pritts said.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county budgeted money in 2019 and 2020 for the nearly $728,000 purchase. In meeting the Department of State’s deadline, the county will receive at least 60% back from the Commonwealth next year.
Federal legislation approved this month could enable counties to receive additional offsetting funds, Tokar-Ickes said.
County officials, including the Commissioners Office, the county’s Information Technology department and Election Office researched a list of voting machines and vendor options over the past year before making their choice.
They also reached out to 10 counties who switched to the paper ballot precinct scanner system and used it during the 2019 primary or November election “and to the county, everyone felt it was a system that was easily accepted and implemented by their Election boards,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“Our biggest concern,” Walker said, “was security.”
“We looked long and hard ... to make sure our voting machines are the most secure – and hopefully, easy to use,” he added.
Both Walker and Tokar-Ickes said they viewed the paper ballot and scanner choice as today’s “the gold standard” – and the fact 38 other counties, including Allegheny and Cambria, adopted it reinforces that belief.
Pritts said her office will get to work familiarizing themselves with the new system.
“We’ll be ready for the primary,” she said.
The county’s purchase includes 72 scanners and ballot marking devices for Somerset’s 68 precincts as well as 2 high speed scanners for the Election Office to count absentee ballots and mail-ins.
Software, training and maintenance from ES&S was included.
Tokar-Ickes acknowledged the county will need to work out “deployment” challenges that more portable systems didn’t present “but we’ll work that out.”
While the current touch screen machines folded up like a briefcase, the county will likely need to rely on a box truck and more manpower to transport the new devices to each precinct, she said.
“There’s a lot of work between now and April,” she said.
Terlingo’s tenure drawing to a close
As he wrapped up his final board meeting as a commissioner here, John “Pat” Terlingo reached back to his lengthy career as a public school administrator for the right words to describe the experience.
“It’s been educational,” the retired superintendent said Tuesday. “And a lot of fun.”
Terlingo, 74, of Boswell, was picked to fill former Commission James T. Yoder’s unexpired term in late 2018 – and said he enjoyed the opportunity to meet county residents and get a first-hand lesson on “just how much” goes on every day at the county level.
“For me, it’s been all about the people,” he said.
Terlingo has been applauded by his colleagues in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, Somerset County Sheriff Brad Cramer saluted him as an “honorary deputy” for his service to the county.
On Tuesday, the commissioners presented him with a resolution in appreciation of his commitment to Somerset County.
“We appreciate everything you’ve done,” Tokar-Ickes said, echoing comments by Walker. “It’s been a pleasure to serve with you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.