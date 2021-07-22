SOMERSET – Dealers from three states offering vintage goods, classic collectibles and other treasures will set up shop next month in Uptown Somerset for the 50th annual Somerset Antique and Vintage Fair.
The event, organized by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14. It often draws about 4,000 visitors to the community, organizers said. For treasure hunters, typical finds include furniture, toys and sports memorabilia to jewelry, glassware, books and other items.
There are still vendor spaces available.
The chamber and Somerset Trust Co. co-sponsor the event, which also includes an Antique & Classic Car Show from noon to 2 p.m. in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot on West Main Street.
There is no charge to attend the fair, and parking is available on the lower levels of the Somerset County parking garage on East Catherine Street, chamber officials wrote in a flyer advertising the event.
The chamber is looking for volunteers to help during the event, clean up and tear down tents afterward. For those interested, contact the chamber at 814-445-6431.
