SOMERSET, Pa. – The 51st Annual Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair will return Aug. 13.
Organizers said vendors from several states will converge on Somerset for the event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the streets of historic uptown Somerset.
“The show features a little something for everyone, from furniture, sports memorabilia, jewelry and quilts to glassware, books, paintings, toys, coins and more,” the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce wrote in a release to media.
The event will feature an antique and classic car show from noon to 2 p.m. in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot on West Main Street. Food and drink vendors will also be set up throughout the show.
The show is sponsored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Trust Co.
To register as a vendor, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com for details.
