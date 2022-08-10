BOSWELL, Pa. – Somerset Area Ambulance Association has reached a deal with Boswell Borough to provide ongoing emergency response once Boswell’s own emergency medical services agency closes its doors on Sept. 30.
The move ensures that Boswell, the busiest community served by Boswell Fire Department’s soon-to-close EMS division, will continue to have EMS service available through a designated department.
Somerset Area Ambulance Association serves an area of Somerset County that’s more than 520 square miles in size. The agency has seven vehicles, four stations and a staff of 53 responders, Chief John Jordan said. One of those stations is in Stoystown, just over six miles down the road from Boswell.
Jordan said that once his department’s leaders learned that Boswell was in need of new EMS service, they began discussions with borough and fire department officials, reviewing call logs, insurance reimbursement figures and logistics to see if an arrangement could work.
It’s going to take some adjustments, but Jordan said he’s confident his regional department is up to the task.
As is, Somerset Area Ambulance Association staffs four crews 24/7 in the Somerset area, Confluence and Stoystown and strives to have a fifth crew on duty for the 16 busiest hours of the day to back up the other four crews, he said.
Members of that fifth “floating” crew work inside their ambulance across the region, stationing themselves at mid-points between stations in order to be as close as possible when other crews are handling calls.
“We’re going to have to examine our locations, which are usually parking lots, to account for Boswell,” he said, noting that there would be times that the “floating” crew would back up the nearest crew in Stoystown.
Jordan said that it’s fortunate that most of Boswell’s crew already works for the Somerset agency, so there’s plenty of familiarity with the area.
The department is looking to add employees to its staff, but it’s not yet certain how many. For now, the department will do what it takes to free up its existing 53 employees, Jordan said. That will mean changes in how quickly it handles certain non-emergency requests, he added.
The department handles approximately 1,400 “transfer calls” per year – requests to move patients who aren’t in immediate peril from one facility to another. In the near term, those calls will take second priority, Jordan said.
Boswell Borough averages 400 emergency calls a year.
Jordan said his top concern is that, if Somerset will be taking over Boswell’s territory, “we want to make sure we’re doing it right.”
“We take a patient-centered approach – that’s our first priority,” he said, noting that that means being as close as possible to the areas the department serves.
Moving forward, the department is open to the idea of adding a new ambulance station in the Boswell area – but that option must be considered carefully, Jordan said.
“Staffing our own truck there is the most ideal solution,” he said, “but (Boswell) couldn’t make it work financially, so we’d have to look longer-term on how we could (find a way) because we have to balance the books and the operations side as well. ... The door is open to that idea, but right now, the first goal is to start serving that area, and then we can continue our evaluation and try to work toward a longer term solution.”
Boswell Fire Department announced the deal in a press release Wednesday, saying they “looked forward to supporting” the Somerset agency as it expands into Boswell.
Talks ongoing for Jenner, Que townships
Boswell Fire Department’s EMS division also serves portions of Quemahoning and Jenner Townships, and discussions remain underway as to who will provide EMS service in those areas once Boswell’s service ceases.
Jenner Township Supervisor Brian Zanoni said his community may consider splitting Boswell’s response territory in the township into two areas to ensure that residents – whether they are in the northern, southern, eastern or western part of the township – will have the closest ambulance responding to their emergency, regardless of who operates it.
“It’s something we’ll be talking about in September,” Zanoni said, referencing the board’s next meeting.
Quemahoning Township supervisors weren’t immediately reached for comment, but Somerset Area Ambulance Association already serves much of Quemahoning Township, Jordan said.
Discussions among the Quemahoning Township supervisors, Somerset Area Ambulance Association and nearby Conemaugh Township EMS are now underway to determine who will serve the portion of Quemahoning Township that Boswell covers after Sept. 30, Jordan said.
