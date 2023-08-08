SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset is back in the running for a shot at becoming an outdoor magazine’s top small “Adventure Town” in 2023.
This marks the second straight year that the community made Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s list of 25 small towns for adventure – and GO Laurel Highlands officials are hoping the region will help push Somerset to the top of that list.
“This designation is a wonderful acknowledgement of the diversity of opportunity this ‘county seat’ community provides,” said Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
“From outdoor recreation to rural arts and unique small businesses, Somerset offers adventure to all who visit and has always been a great place to live.”
Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine has spent years highlighting mountain biking meccas, whitewater draws, climbers’ enclaves and hiking “dream destinations” in the southeast and parts of the Appalachians for its annual “Adventure Town” list.
Somerset is a finalist in the small town category that includes communities with populations of 3,000 to 16,000, Blue Ridge Outdoors’ website shows.
Aside from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the large town category, Somerset is the only Pennsylvania community in the running for a top spot, which will be determined by online voting, GO Laurel Highlands officials said in a media release.
Somerset County is home to three ski resorts, whitewater releases and ample fishing opportunities, as well as the Great Allegheny Passage and other popular trails. Numerous state parks and Mount Davis, Pennsylvania’s highest point, are Somerset County landmarks, as are Indian Lake and Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.
“Somerset is a natural location as an adventure town,” said Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. “It is nestled between some of the best outdoor recreation destinations in Pennsylvania and the eastern United States.”
The first round of voting is available at www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns and runs through Aug. 22.
The four winning towns in each category will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
“Towns in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” said Jedd Ferris, editor in chief of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine. “Every year, we look forward to our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.