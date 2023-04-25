SOMERSET – Somerset County’s 911 coordinator has resigned from the job, approximately two months after being placed on a leave of absence.
Somerset County Commissioners approved Bradley Lavan’s resignation, effective April 21, in a unanimous vote during their board meeting Tuesday.
During the same session, county officials promoted longtime 911 employee Troy Glotfelty of Berlin as acting 911 coordinator and deputy Emergency Management Agency director.
Details ‘exempt’
County officials said Lavan notified the board of his intentions via an email and did not disclose the reason for his decision.
A request for the document was not immediately granted.
Lavan was placed on a leave of absence earlier this spring for reasons county commissioners have not disclosed, citing it as a personnel matter.
Residents have raised questions about Lavan’s status with the county over the past several weeks and The Tribune-Democrat filed a Right-to-Know request March 30, seeking records related to his status as a county employee.
Somerset County responded April 20 – a day prior to Lavan’s resignation – denying most records as “exempt” from public release.
The county did provide payroll data that confirmed Lavan continued to receive his $2,034 pay through March 31 – part of which was accumulated through personal day and sick time.
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Law Counsel Melissa Melewsky disagreed, in part, with the county’s response, saying separation agreements and settlement agreements are “clearly public” under the Right-To-Know Law.
The county’s response letter appeared to indicate those documents exist ,but are contained within the employee’s personnel file – citing case law that such files are not public record.
Melewsky said that’s not accurate.
“The agency does not have to say why an employee is demoted or discharged ... but employee-related contracts are expressly public. and the Right-to-Know Law is clear when it comes to separation agreements,” she said.
Acting coordinator sees pay bump
Glotfelty is a 15-year employee with Somerset County 911 who has spent recent years also working as the department’s trainer.
His promotion Tuesday boosted his pay by $2,700 to $47,035 in a 3-1 move by the county salary board.
Treasurer Anthony DeLuca cast the lone dissenting vote after unsuccessfully arguing for the board to increase Glotfelty’s salary further to match Lavan’s previous pay.
Lavan was set to earn $50,894 in 2023, according to a salary sheet provided to The Tribune-Democrat through the March 30 record request.
County officials said Glotfelty understands emergency services – not just as a 911 telecommunicator but as a trainer and volunteer firefighter.
“He knows the ins and outs of the position,” said Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley, adding he’s also shown strong leadership in the 911 center.
“We look forward to working with him ... as we look into the future,” she said.
Union concerns
Two weeks after voicing concern about an employee exodus at the 911 center – and low pay – members of the AFSCME union that represents 911 dispatchers told commissioners they are down to four full or part-time employees with more than two years’ experience.
One employee, Joel Bumbarger, said he surveyed 22 former employees and each cited “poor/low wages” as a reason they left the job.
“I’m not here to bash the 911 center. I’m trying to make things better for everyone else,” said Bumbarger, an eight-year dispatcher.
He urged the county to increase pay from $13.41 for an 18-month full-time employee to “a livable wage.”
Bumbarger cited the $22.36 an hour corrections officers now receive as a good example.
Somerset County Commissioners noted that corrections officers saw their salaries boosted at the conclusion of a contract negotiation – and that they are in negotiations with the AFSCME dispatchers to hammer out a new deal.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson noted the union’s contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, but it was reopened early because commissioners also recognized the need.
The board noted one meeting was already held, and another bargaining meeting is scheduled for May 18.
One AFSCME staff representative, Jerry George, indicated the union wanted to start negotiations even sooner but were “rejected” several times.
Somerset’s commissioners maintain pay is just one small part of a far larger employment problem. Counties such as Somerset County – much like other employers across the nation – are all struggling to find workers, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“We’re at a crossroads. We are losing a lot of our long tenured employees to retirements ... and state agencies, who also need workers,” she said. “It’s the case with our CYS. It’s the case with the jail and that’s also the case at our 911 center.”
Officials across the state have been sounding a similar alarm in 911 centers and fire halls for years.
In an address in Altoona earlier this month, Gov. Josh Shapiro described the labor shortage for the public safety sector as a statewide problem, pushing to ramp up funding and support in his proposed 2023-2024 state budget.
Shapiro noted 20% of the full-time 911 dispatch jobs were unfilled across Pennsylvania.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said it’s a reason the county continues looking for ways to increase training opportunities for new workers.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
