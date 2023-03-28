SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County's 911 coordinator has apparently been forced to step away from his duties.
The Somerset County commissioners said they could say little about Somerset 911 Coordinator Bradley Lavan's status, calling it a personnel matter Tuesday.
"It's not because the county wants or doesn't want to comment on this. It's a personnel matter ... for the protection of the employee and the county, we don't comment on those things," newly appointed County Solicitor Chris Gabriel said, when asked if Lavan's pay has been suspended.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said Lavan's duties at the center are being handled by Emergency Management Director Joel Landis and fellow 911 staff.
"It's a 24/7 operation over there so anytime someone is away from their job – even when it's a week vacation – there are redundancies in place so that duties are covered," Walker said. "This situation is (no different)."
Lavan was hired by the county in 2019.
At the time, he was paid $45,000 a year.
Lavan previously worked for the county as a 911 dispatcher and was employed as a Laurel Highlands Council district executive in several management roles for the Boy Scouts of America.
Gabriel confirmed that there was no current court cases related to the personnel matter as of Tuesday.
