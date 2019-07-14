This event will bring back the nostalgic feelings of days gone by.
Laurel Arts’ annual Somerfest will be held Friday through Sunday on the grounds of the Philip Dressler Center for the Arts, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset.
The event is the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser, and features live entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors, car cruise and a special children’s area.
Hours are 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Last year we called it Somerfest Classic, and we tried to bring it back to that community block party, so we’ve kind of kept that theme this year,” said Jaci McCusker, Laurel Arts’ director of development.
“We want people to know this is a community event, and it’s a time to come together, kick back and enjoy life.”
A parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, winding through the streets of Uptown Somerset and will feature marching bands, volunteer fire companies and social service clubs.
Following the parade, Work in Progress will take to the main stage from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by Diamond Star Halo from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Entertainment for Saturday will include Shiitake Creek the Mushroom Band from 2 to 3 p.m., Red Paint from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Katelyn Rose Band from 5:30 to 7 p.m., My So Called ’90s Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and The Fabulous Booze Brothers from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Somerset County Community Band will play from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by The Evergreens from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Channel Cats from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and White Horse from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“We have a lot of music this year; from Friday night to Sunday night it’s just nonstop music,” McCusker said.
“This is a chance to pull in local musicians, get them together and get them on the stage. We try to have a nice range of music.”
New this year will be a car cruise from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the field house at Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave.
A children’s area will offer crafts and activities throughout the event.
Food vendors will feature specialty sandwiches, Thai dishes, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, kettle corn and funnel cake.
“We have more food vendors this year than we’ve had in a long time and it’s a nice representation,” McCusker said.
Arts and craft vendors will offer jewelry, home decor, soaps, candles and wood items.
“There’s so much to do, so let’s have it all in one weekend and promote the arts, promote music and promote some awesome food,” McCusker said.
“We want people to come and have a good time.”
Parking will be available at Somerset Area High School and free shuttles will be provided to the gates of Somerfest.
Admission is $5 for Friday, and $3 for Saturday and Sunday until 5 p.m. and then $5.
Children younger than 12 will be admitted free all three days.
For more information or a complete schedule of events, visit www.laurelarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.