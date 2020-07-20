The federal government’s additional $600 unemployment payment that’s been tacked on top of state benefits is set to expire Saturday as tens of thousands of people continue depending on unemployment compensation in the region roiled by coronavirus shutdowns.
At the end of June, about 96,500 people in the Southern Alleghenies region, including Cambria and Somerset counties, were continuing to receive regular unemployment compensation from the state, and by extension, the federal government’s additional biweekly $600 payment, added through the CARES Act.
The June figures were released by the state department of Labor and Industry last week. But the data also indicate that many people have already come off their unemployment benefits.
In June, as counties including Cambria reopened in the green phase, there was a marked decrease in continued unemployment claims over the month of May.
There were about 28,500 continued unemployment claims in Cambria County for June, the data show. That’s a count of claimants’ continued weekly certification of eligibility for unemployment insurance during a claim series. In Somerset County, there were more than 15,300 continued claims.
Cambria’s June data show a 33% decrease from May or a decrease of nearly 14,000 continued claims. The decrease was mirrored in Somerset, which saw a decrease of 7,000 continued claims or 32%. As a whole, Pennsylvania showed a change over the month of 1 million claims or a reduction by 26%.
However, while the data may signal that people have let go of unemployment claims as the shutdown softened, the statewide number of continued unemployment claims in June is a 630% increase in volume over the same month last year.
In Cambria County, last June there were a little more than 5,000 continued claims; the 28,500 claims this June represents a 362% increase.
“It’s staggering,” said Debra Balog, director of the area’s workforce development organization, Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
And those June unemployment figures don’t give a full picture of unemployment, she said, because the continued claims data doesn’t include people waiting on approval for initial claims or those who have exhausted their benefits and are applying for additional funding, Balog said.
She also said the decrease of claims from May to June could, in part, be due to benefits expiring and not necessarily people going back to work.
Congress is negotiating a second stimulus package. But if no further federal money were added, claimants could still receive their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits, plus 13 additional weeks through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
Balog recommended that anyone whose regular benefits have expired look into the PEUC.
Lure of unemployment
There’s been widespread chatter that the $600 payments resulted in people continuing their unemployment claims instead of returning to available work.
The Teamsters labor union chapter 110 in Ebensburg represents about 1,700 workers in a variety of sectors – from construction workers to UPS and freight truck drivers, to municipal workers, police, food service workers and nursing home workers – President Tom Heider said.
The majority of its membership have been working through the pandemic, but not all, he said. And he confirmed it is a struggle to turn down the free money.
“We’ve had minimal workers on unemployment,” Heider said. “But those who were on unemployment are resistant to going back to work. You can’t blame them. In some cases they are making more with state and federal unemployment than they were when they were working.”
In April, Capri Pizza owner Angelo DiRosa secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan – also provided by CARES Act funding – to hire back the three employees whom he had laid off.
At that time, they chose not to return. DiRosa had a hunch they may have received the pandemic unemployment benefits, but he wasn’t sure of it.
“As a business owner, that was their choice and all I could do is offer them work,” he said.
Now months later, he has still not heard from those employees requesting to come back to work.
“People that left never called or came back,” DiRosa said. “I don’t know whether they got unemployment benefits or not. There were positions to come back to. Now, I’ve hired new people. So if they call, there’s not a job for them to come back to unfortunately.”
‘Doubled my money’
Perhaps, like Matt Bennett of Johnstown, they took other jobs after being laid off.
Bennett, 40, had worked for Cricket Wireless for three years before he took a new job in September as a loss prevention officer at Youghiogheny Valley Specialty Services.
He was laid off from that job a week before Easter because of the pandemic.
“I signed up for unemployment,” he said. “A month later, in the second week of May, I got a card with $4,000 for my first month of payments. I thought, at least I’m going to make my bills as best I could.”
Then he received a call from Cricket Wireless with the potential to return as manager of its Somerset store.
“I was on the fence,” Bennett said. “Do I stay on unemployment and receive the extra bit of federal money and hope to go back to my former job at Yough Valley? Or go to Cricket and end the unemployment?
“I met with Cricket, and spoke with them. They told me their offer and all the details in fine print.”
Bennett weighed his options. Between the CARES Act funding and state-funded benefits combined, his biweekly claims vastly exceeded his usual wages.
“It was beautiful,” he said. “I doubled my money by sitting at home.”
But even though he enjoyed the time at home, he had his sights set on the long term.
He chose to end the benefits and take the job.
“I thought, ‘Yes, that $600 is nice, but it’s not forever,’ “ he said. “You can’t have tunnel vision. You have to look to see what will benefit you long term.”
‘Money isn’t limitless’
Although the federal money is set to expire, the state unemployment benefits would still have carried him far into the year. But that, too, would be short-sighted, he said.
“If I maxed out my state benefits, I’d have to start a job search, Lord willing, near the holidays at a rough point,” he said. “So I decided to take the job with Cricket. Ultimately, it’s giving me a career and job security. The amount of money I can make by working is limitless. But the government money isn’t limitless.”
For Bennett, who was never before on unemployment benefits, the real challenge was in enduring the weeks between ending the benefits and receiving his first paycheck from his new job.
“That’s the reason people are scared to leave the benefits,” he said. “Yes, you make more at home. But my struggle – when you are not turning in a claim, you are not getting money. You go from the date you stop filing to the date of your first paycheck with no money. I didn’t have money for two weeks. But now I’m back to normal.”
In many cases, people don’t have a job they can return to, Balog said.
“Some companies are revving up, others are hiring, but the hiring is coming in slow – and nowhere near where it was prior to the pandemic,” Balog said. “Things are so uncertain for companies. They are trying to call their people back, and they are being successful, but in other cases they are just not in the position to call them back.”
