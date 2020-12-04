After spending the past few weeks in a virtual education model, United School District students will return to face-to-face learning Monday.
“We feel ready to go back to in-person,” Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
The administrators have closely monitored the COVID-19 cases in the area and believe “the numbers are low” for United.
Parkins said district staff are prepared to be vigilant about the safety protocols in place, such as mandatory mask-wearing and regular hand-washing, and are ready to welcome Pre-K through 12th-grade students back with open arms.
Most parents have been supportive of this decision as well, she added.
Indiana County remains in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s community transmission table, but has seen a decrease in the seven-day average of novel coronavirus cases, according to the department’s early warning system.
Ferndale Area School District is set to begin in-person learning the next day with kindergarten through sixth grade attending school five days per week.
Students in seventh through 12th grade will start a rotating hybrid schedule Monday through Thursday.
Those with last names “A-K” will be in class Tuesdays and Thursdays while the “L-Z” group will go Mondays and Wednesdays.
Fridays will be all virtual for these grades.
After the holiday break, this rotation will switch with “A-K” going Mondays and Wednesdays and “L-Z” attending Tuesdays and Thursdays until Jan. 15.
There will be no sports or extracurricular activities until Jan. 15 as well, a note on the Ferndale Facebook page said.
Other school districts are tentatively aiming for Dec. 14 as a return date to some form of in-person learning.
According to Richland officials, students in all grades will return to a hybrid model of education and attend class every other day.
Forest Hills is set to institute a hybrid approach as well, according to the district’s attestation form.
Cambria County remains in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s community transmission table and has held this position for more than a month.
