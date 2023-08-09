JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp, said her organization learned some important lessons from Pennsylvania’s prolonged 2009 budget impasse.
That experience helped The Learning Lamp be ready for this year’s ongoing delay in getting a complete spending plan in place, she said.
The 2009 budget was not finalized until October, well past the June 30 deadline. Agencies, school districts and governments across the commonwealth were affected.
“I think that, over the years, what that taught us was how essential it was to ensure that you have multiple layers of support to help your organization,” Spangler said earlier this week. “That would be through a combination of having a cash reserve, but also assuring that you have a line of credit in place.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the state’s $45.5 billion 2023-24 budget on Aug. 3, but the legislature has yet to pass the accompanying fiscal codes, which means some of the money cannot be allocated.
The Learning Lamp, a nonprofit that supports childhood development, has not needed to tap into any reserves or credit so far. Spangler said the organization would probably not start to feel an economic impact unless the delay lasted into late fall or early winter.
Pre-K Counts is The Learning Lamp’s program that is most dependent on state funding, receiving almost $1 million annually, according to Spangler.
The multi-site preschool’s 2023-24 schedule is underway.
“We decided, as a team, that we felt it was best to start the programs and serve the families and take the risks, and cover the expenses on the back end with money we had set aside and, if we needed to, also a credit line,” Spangler said.
“So far, it really hasn’t impacted us. Where it would really impact us would be Pre-K Counts, which are the preschool programs that we run that are funded by the (state’s) Office of Child Development and Early Learning.”
Other organizations are in similar wait-and-see positions.
Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said that his system is not affected right now. He pointed out that money from the state does not come in a lump sum, but rather is spread out in installments for different programs throughout the academic year.
Money is also being generated through local taxes.
“In most school districts, come July, that’s when they send out their local real estate taxes and they start getting that revenue in,” Nadonley said, “so that helps us. In Richland’s situation, over 70% of our revenue comes from local sources, whereas in other districts, 70% or 75% may come from the state, so if a budget is delayed, obviously that impacts them more.”
Originally, the budget process was not expected to be resolved until the state Senate returned from recess in September, but a special session was called in early August to resolve procedural issues to get the budget to Shapiro.
“It was more the trepidation of worrying about what was going to happen and what the unknown was,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, program manager at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in Johnstown, which assists children from at-need families. “It kind of forced us for a while to have a plan A, plan B and plan C, depending on what was going to happen. We are fortunate that things ended up moving along quicker than what we really kind of anticipated.”
Wilson said that Flood City Youth Fitness Academy is still waiting on the fiscal code work to be completed before fully understanding how the budget will affect the agency.
“This whole thing had a lot of vagueness to it for us,” Wilson said. “We have partners. A lot of what happens with us also depends on how those partners are affected, too. We don’t know for each one of those how they are affected until it happens.”
Local governments are also impacted.
“Harrisburg needs to get back to work and pass fiscal code bills to authorize spending,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “Money is frozen and cannot be spent for programs such as ambulance reimbursement rates, relief for struggling hospitals and school mental health grants. It makes sense to complete the entire budget and not leave services and programs in limbo.”
