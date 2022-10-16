JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two of the Johnstown area’s prominent United Methodist churches are among more than 300 of the 800 congregations in the UMC’s Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference that are considering disaffiliation with the denomination.
Oakland Church, 1504 Bedford St., and Bethany United Methodist Church, 112 Leventry Road, have taken the first steps toward splitting from the denomination amid continuing controversy over same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy.
The United Methodist Church has maintained bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy, but some U.S. churches and members of the clergy have defied those bans. Conservatives launched a new Global Methodist Church this spring, in which they intend to maintain and enforce those bans.
Leaders from both Johnstown-area churches insist that the LGBTQ controversy is only one of the issues behind the congregations’ dissatisfaction. Both will continue to follow the current United Methodist doctrine on that issue, the leaders say.
“That’s kind of the presenting issue at the moment,” Oakland Church Pastor Randy Bain said. “We still hold that strong biblical ethic on human sexuality. The other issue, really, we have is the nature and role of the authority of Scripture. Do we live by Scripture, or do we interpret Scripture to what we want to live?”
Bethany UMC’s motivation is similar, said Stacy Shumaker, church council president.
“There was not much discussion about gay pastors or gay marriages,” Shumaker said, describing the council meeting at which the initial vote to disaffiliate was taken. “It was more about if we want to support what the Bible says about all sin, or be part of the world and say that some sin is acceptable in a leadership (ministry) role.”
Annual conferences in the United Methodist Church are similar to Roman Catholic dioceses, with each led by a bishop. Church representatives and clergy together decide policies for the Annual Conference and propose legislation for consideration at the denomination’s General Conference, which is held every four years. The annual conferences also elect delegates to the General Conference.
The LGBTQ issues have come up almost every year at the Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference and other conferences in the U.S. Although the bans remain, the local church leaders say the writing is on the wall.
“They are making all the preparations for the change,” Bain said.
Bain pointed to legislation approved at this year’s Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference session that would divide the denomination into three “families”: liberal/progressive, middle-of-the-road and conservative. That legislation will be sent to the General Conference for consideration at its 2024 session.
Although conservative churches could continue the traditional limits on LGBTQ participation, remaining under the United Methodist denomination’s larger umbrella would imply that the conservative churches endorse the liberal churches’ embrace of same-sex marriage and ordaining LGBTQ clergy, Bain said.
“It’s not something we want to support,” Shumaker said.
Bethany UMC was originally going to wait to see what developed out of the next General Conference, which sets legislation for all United Methodist churches through amendments to its Book of Discipline. But a new rule approved at a special General Conference meeting in 2019 relaxing requirements for churches to leave the denomination sets a deadline of Dec. 31, 2023, to finalize disaffiliations.
Bethany UMC leaders feared being shut out of the conversation if the congregation didn’t start the process, Pastor Adam Dotts said.
“After much prayer and conversation, the leadership of Bethany decided we wanted to know what was going on,” Dotts said. “They started the process of disaffiliation. Through that path, it was decided that it might be an opportunity to extract themselves from what is going on in the denomination.”
Lack of leadership at the Annual Conference level and money management issues are among church members’ other gripes.
Shumaker said that the move is not intended to exclude members of the LGBTQ community from the congregation.
“We are all sinners, so the LGBT-plus community is welcome in our congregation to be active members,” she said. “Bethany takes the stand of loving unconditionally, but they do take on the scriptural definition of holding pastors accountable.”
The first congregational votes on the issue will come at church conferences scheduled in the coming weeks. Shumaker said leaders are required to notify all church members of the meetings.
“If they choose to attend, their voice will be heard,” she said. Approval requires a two-thirds-majority vote.
From there, church leaders would draw up legal documents and approve terms of the splits – including hefty payments to the Annual Conference to transfer property ownership to the local churches, along with other considerations. The final documents must be approved again by the local congregation and by the Annual Conference for disaffiliation to occur.
