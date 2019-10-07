A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of the area served by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority. According to a notice from Ebensburg Borough, a water line break on Manor Drive has resulted in high turbidity levels.
The area affected is limited to Manor Drive customers, which includes the Cambria Care Center.
The boil water advisory is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday evening.
All affected customers are advised to not drink their water without boiling it first.
Water should brought to a boil, boiled for one minute and cooled before using. Affected customers can also use bottled water.
