JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West Hills summer playground program was suspended for two days and a Windber church’s outdoor vacation Bible school activities were moved indoors as health precautions related to smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Most activities, however, continued as usual across the region on Friday, which follows the advice offered by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s emergency department chairman.
“My advice to folks in the community is simply limit outdoor activities and use caution,” Dr. Matthew Perry said from the hospital. “Use caution; however, don’t be paranoid like this is a major issue. We’ll be back in good shape over the weekend and for the Fourth of July.”
Wheezing, coughing and throat or eye irritation are symptoms to watch for, he said.
Air quality hovered in the high 100s for particulates Thursday and Friday. That put the entire region at the red level for unhealthy air. Cambria County briefly edged into the 200s Thursday evening, which is at the purple level for very unhealthy air, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Airnow.gov website showed.
Although Perry said he was unaware of any emergency room patients complaining of air-quality conditions, certified nurse practitioner Jaclynn Springer with WindberCare Physicians said some of her patients with respiratory conditions have been affected.
“Recently, we have noticed an increase in patient complaints, particularly headaches, that could be attributed to the poor air quality,” Springer said in an email. “Many patients with preexisting respiratory conditions seem to be hit the hardest.
“If you have chronic respiratory conditions, such as (chronic obstruction pulmonary disease) or asthma, you may want to limit your time outdoors to prevent exacerbation. You may also want to consider closing your windows to avoid outside air from flowing throughout your home while these air conditions are present.”
Windber’s Life Church moved its vacation Bible school activities indoors on Thursday, and the children’s director was still eyeing the forecast on Friday afternoon before closing activities that included a family picnic with a bounce house and a petting zoo.
“We moved our games inside Thursday” because of the air quality, Crystal Rowles said from the church.
Parents were expected to be at the church for the closing on Friday evening and would be responsible for their children’s participation, Rowles said.
The West Hills Recreation Commission canceled playground programs on Wednesday and Thursday because of pollution levels, playground teacher Jennifer Kist said from the Westmont Grove recreation center at 1000 Edgehill Drive, Westmont.
At Camp Allegheny near Stoystown, outdoor sports activities were toned down and campers with asthma were monitored, camp director Dennis Tawney said in a telephone interview from the United Methodist Church camp.
“We certainly made some adjustments because it’s pretty hazy,” Tawney said. “We have not had any children having any problems.”
At Portage’s Crichton McCormick Park and Swimming Pool, attendance has been low because of weather. On Thursday and Friday, lifeguards were allowed to call off if they were affected by the smoke, manager Rebecca Benton said from the park.
Attendance was up this week for indoor activities at the East Hills Senior Activities Center in University Park Plaza, 1425 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Center manager Dee Dee Bailey said the air-conditioned facility presented less pollution risk than some participants’ homes.
AccuWeather forecaster Alan Leppert said the smoke was already clearing the region on Friday evening.
“We should have much of the smoke here gone by (Saturday),” Leppert said from the company’s State College headquarters. “There will be some spotty thunderstorms over the weekend but we are not looking at any issues with pollution.”
