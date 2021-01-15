A lone horse eats in a field along Spruce Run Road in Paint Township on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Solitary snack
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'After receiving my second vaccine and a family member gets the virus, do I still have to quarantined since I am vaccinated?'
- Windber Borough awarded $1 million to upgrade historic dance hall
- Two local business owners join to open restaurant
- Chase after alleged break-in leads to river escape attempt; Johnstown officer discharges weapon
- First responders push to sell remaining tickets
- Cambria sheriff's office: 13 arrested in warrant sweep
- Johnstown lawmaker named majority chairman of state Senate Transportation Committee
- 'One more big sweep' to vaccinate front-liners; next wave will include teachers, other essential workers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.