LORETTO, Pa. – The Discalced Carmelite Nuns will hold a solemn novena in honor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus of the Holy Face beginning Sept. 23 and continuing through Oct. 1 at the chapel in Loretto.
The Rev. Larry Kozak will officiate Sept. 23-25. Benediction and confessions will begin at 4 p.m. each day and Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m.
The Rev. Stephen Watson, OCD, will be the celebrant from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.
He will hold benediction and confessions at 4 p.m. each day and celebrate Mass at 7 p.m.
Petitions may be sent to Mother Prioress, Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.