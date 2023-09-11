JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Camillya Taylor decided to hold a runway-style fashion show in Johnstown, she drew on her personal experience.
“I’ve done fashion for about 12 years,” Taylor said on Sunday during the premiere event for Johnstown Fashion Week. “I live in Johnstown, but I go to different places for shows.”
She listed New York, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and other locations where her designs were shown.
“When I put out a model call, they all come,” she said.
Sunday’s event at the Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, was a sellout, Taylor said.
Katie Kinka, owner of Fireweed & Free, of Johnstown, was the featured designer. Thirteen models adorned with Kinka’s creations walked through the packed gallery wearing black clothing to highlight the jewelry.
“It was my first in-person show,” Kinka said. “I was nervous with how it would show up on the models in real time. Everyone here is so talented.
“They showed my work amazingly.”
Model Airica Reynolds, of Huntingdon, said she enjoys doing fashion shows. A former gymnast, Reynolds was looking for something new to try when an agency owner saw her walking on a Philadelphia street.
“She wanted me to come to her agency,” Reynolds said.
Instead, Reynolds decided to get some instruction and then go out on her own as an independent model.
Sunday’s event also featured presentations of clothing designed by local designers Marsha Chaney and Maggie Kelly, along with some of Taylor’s designs.
Fashion Week continues Monday with a runway class instructed by Taylor and some of the models from Sunday’s show. The program begins at 5 p.m. at Studio 404, 404 Messenger St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown. Cost is $10.
Additional scheduled events are:
• A fashion party from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tulunes In The City, 92 Lulay St., Geistown. Cost is $20.
• A designers’ branding class from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Made In Johnstown, 507 Main St., downtown Johnstown. Cost is $25.
• Fashion Week Kids fashion show at 6 p.m. Thursday at Knockerball 814, 422 Main St., downtown Johnstown. Adult tickets are $20, with children admitted for $5 with a paying adult.
• When Art Meets Fashion Show at 6 p.m. Friday in the VIP Loft at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown. Tickets are $40.
• The grand finale fashion show at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Johnstown, featuring musical entertainment and a VIP section at Balance Restaurant, 411 Main St. Cost is $40.
A $100 VIP ticket to all Fashion Week events and tickets to individual events can be purchased at Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown, or online at www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
