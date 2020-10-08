EBENSBURG – A lease agreement signed Thursday is the first step in determining whether a 65-acre portion of the former SCI-Cresson property is a suitable site for development of a solar energy farm, according to Cambria County redevelopment officials.
The members of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, which owns 93 acres of the old prison site in Cresson Township, voted during their regular meeting Thursday to approve leasing a little more than two-thirds of the authority’s tract to Hilltop Solar, LLC.
Under that agreement, the authority will receive a flat $2,500 sum, and Hilltop Solar will immediately begin a three- to five-year due diligence period “to verify that the property meets their requirements and their standards,” said Renee Daly, executive director of the authority.
“During the due diligence period, we could very well find that this would not be suitable land, but this is the first step to finding that out,” Daly said.
If Hilltop Solar determines that the property is a suitable site for a solar farm, Daly said, it will be able to sign a formal lease agreement with the authority and begin development of the facility. The authority would be paid up to $1,000 per acre per year for 10 years under that lease, with an option to extend the lease for up to 45 years, she added.
Officials from Hilltop Solar, who couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, first reached out to the authority in July to express interest in the property because it had a number of the characteristics they were looking for in a solar farm site, according to Daly.
“They were looking for close proximity to a highway,” Daly said, “that had property that was not restricted with wetlands (or) floodplains and had the proper grading. … After this is signed, they’ll actually be coming to the area to look at the property.”
The authority took possession of its 93-acre share of the old prison site from the state Department of General Services in May 2016 to allow for negotiations with Boston-based Energy Management Inc., which had been exploring the possibility of constructing a gas-fired electricity generation plant on the property.
That project never came to fruition and is “off the table right now,” Daly said Thursday. Redevelopment Authority board member and former Cambria County Commissioner Mark Wissinger attributed the failure of the project to declining energy prices.
The prison formerly in operation on the site was closed by the state in 2013.
