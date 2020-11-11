Soggy stroll

James Murphy, of Johnstown, walks to the bus stop just outside of the YMCA on Franklin Street in Johnstown after getting his workout in on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

James Murphy, of Johnstown, walks to the bus stop just outside of the YMCA on Franklin Street in Johnstown after getting his workout in on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. 

Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.​

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you