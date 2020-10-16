Right at this time, a century ago, Eugene V. Debs was making the final push in his 1920 presidential campaign, championing socialism, all while incarcerated inside the steel and stone of the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.
It was his fifth race for the White House, following runs in 1900, 1904, 1908 and 1912.
Debs, then in his mid-60s and a member of the Socialist Party of America, was serving a 10-year sentence under the Sedition Act of 1918 after giving a speech in Ohio against the nation’s participation in World War I.
Campaigning with the slogan “Convict No. 9653 For President,” he received more than 900,000 votes – about 3% of the total cast – placing him behind winner Warren G. Harding, a Republican, and Democrat James Cox.
“Obviously there were some difficult circumstances considering Debs was in an Atlanta prison cell when he was running for president,” said Allison Duerk, director of the Eugene V. Debs Museum in his hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana.
“One of the strengths of his campaigns in the past was his ability to hit the campaign trail and interact with people and give these powerful speeches in his trademark way.
“In Atlanta, though, he couldn’t give those speeches, so he was allowed to write one weekly statement. I think the limit was 500 words each. He used those to his advantage as much as he could, addressed issues like unemployment and coal shortages, for example.”
Debs was arguably the most important socialist in United States history.
In 1893, he founded the American Railway Union, which brought together railroad workers regardless of craft or service.
ARU workers at the Pullman Palace Car Co. in Chicago launched a wildcat strike in 1894 that grew in size and impact across the nation until it was put down by federal troops under the orders of President Grover Cleveland.
Debs and other ARU leaders were accused of conspiracy to halt the free flow of mail, which was affected by the strike and boycott that involved some 250,000 workers in at least 27 states. He was sentenced to six months for contempt of court.
In prison, Debs became inspired by the international socialist movement. Then, throughout ensuing years, he founded the Social Democracy of America, Social Democratic Party of America and Socialist Party of America.
“There’s kind of a myth made out of Debs’ conversion to socialism while he was in jail,” Duerk said. “Supposedly, he read Karl Marx when he was behind bars. But he also read maybe less radical text by Laurence Gronlund, who wrote about the cooperative commonwealth. But he did read a lot.
“And he had some time to reevaluate some of his world view. And within a couple of years – this is 1897 – Debs said, ‘I am for socialism because I am for humanity.’ ”
Debs supported the causes of prison reform, child labor restrictions, women’s suffrage and pacifism.
His philosophy, speeches and writing were inspired by both the United States’ founding fathers and “The Communist Manifesto,” published in 1848 by Marx and Friedrich Engels.
“He popularized ideas about socialism,” Duerk said. “He used the vernacular of American Christianity, as well, to popularize socialism, using biblical figures and phrases. Some scholars would say that Debs represents a kind of an indigenous American socialism, meaning that his socialism was distinctly American and somehow separate from European socialist movements, but I don’t think I would go quite that far to say that.
“I think there is an argument to be made that Debs’ socialism was rooted almost as much in writers like Thomas Paine and Patrick Henry as Marx and Engles, for example. He wasn’t the most orthodox socialist, which I think in some ways would appeal to Americans he was speaking to.”
Now, 100 years after Debs’ last campaign, the nation is holding another presidential race – between President Donald Trump (Republican), former Vice President Joe Biden (Democratic), Howie Hawkins (Green) and Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) – in which the role of socialism in government has often been debated.
And, as the United States deals with serious issues, such as the economic and medical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and race relations, there is a curiosity about how Debs might have reacted to the current state of the country.
“Technically, from a historical perspective, we’re not supposed to crystal-ball gaze because they’re simply not here to tell us,” Duerk said. “Also, it’s worth pointing out that Debs had a variety of different political positions and stances over the course of his life. Debs in 1893 would have maybe very different things to say about 2020 than Debs of like 1920. However, I think there’s a few things that we can distill from this long trajectory of Debs’ life and the dynamic aspect of his political development is it all can boil down to this concept of democracy and self-determination.”
‘Class struggles’
Debs’ political contributions were part of the timeline of socialism and communism in the United States that started with utopian communities in the early 19th century and has since included the impact of “The Communist Manifesto,” the labor movement, the New Deal, McCarthyism – and modern times, when the word “socialism” can evoke concepts as diverse as universal health care to Joseph Stalin’s Union of Soviet Socialist Republics bringing down an Iron Curtain across Eastern Europe.
The roots of U.S. socialism included the establishment of New Harmony colony, located in the state of Indiana, in 1825 and Brook Farm, a transcendental utopian experiment in a rural Boston suburb that began in 1841.
Shakers and other religious groups set up similar self-reliant communities.
Then, in 1848, Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto” in which they wrote “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.”
“They and the people who came after them described a very clear class-struggle world view,” said Ryan Brown, journalist and author of “Pittsburgh and the Great Steel Strike of 1919.”
“It wasn’t utopian in the same way as previous ones,” Brown said. “They were both socialist (movements). But, if you look at them side by side, they had very few similarities.”
Still today, there are numerous diverse groups, democratic socialists, Marxists, social democrats, utopian socialists and communists to name some of the most prominent.
“It’s such a wide range of definitions that socialists often can’t agree with themselves about what it means,” Brown said.
Then and now
In the early 20th century, when Debs was running his multiple presidential campaigns, the nation was dealing with a wide range of political and social issues, including the economic divide between workers and owners, health care, women’s rights and race relations.
There were demonstrations in the streets, just like today in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Violence occurred in both eras when the words “socialist,” “communist” and “anarchist” became interchangeable derogatory labels used by the political establishment and more right-leaning citizens.
A century ago, the United States was just emerging from World War I and the 1918 Spanish flu, while this year’s election will be held with the nation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, as Debs did, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist from Vermont, brought socialist ideas to the political forefront with his presidential runs in 2016 and 2020.
“It’s easy to make comparisons too neat and tidy, like, oh, it’s exactly the same,” Brown said. “But there are a lot of echoes of what happened back then. When there are periods in which people are looking at new ideologies, looking at new ways of running the economy and society where there is a lot of labor unrest, you start to see a reaction to that from the people in power.”
Pennsylvania politics
Reading, the Berks County seat, was one of Pennsylvania’s small-town cities that was most receptive to socialism in the first half of last century.
Lilith Wilson was the first woman to run for governor in Pennsylvania, finishing third in a six-candidate field in 1922, before being elected to the commonwealth’s House of Representatives three times in the 1930s
Fellow Socialist John Henry Stump was elected Reading’s mayor for three nonconsecutive terms – 1928–32, 1936–40, 1944–48. Rick Polityka, a Berks History Center trustee, said Stump is remembered for having “a positive influence on the area at that time” when he helped get new libraries, fire stations, a bandshell and outdoor auditorium built, along with modernizing the police force and relocating City Hall.
“This socialism was just basically looking out for the common man,” Polityka said. “That’s what it was more about. It wasn’t looking to take away people’s rights. That was not part of what they were looking to do at that point.”
Stump was joined in city government by other socialists.
“For a short amount of time, in the early 1930s, yes, we had four guys sitting on council, and we had a mayor who was a socialist, and we also had a representative in the Pennsylvania Assembly, also,” Polityka said.
“That’s all from one little area. That’s kind of interesting. Definitely a little blip on the radar because they were definitely the minority party.”
Historian Kenneth E. Hendrickson Jr. wrote, in “The Socialist Administration in Reading, Pennsylvania”:
“Despite their lack of numbers, the Socialists were able to maintain their political visibility by means of intense effort. Reading was a non-union industrial city, and the socialists constantly attempted to appeal to the working-class voters on grounds that political and trade organizations would benefit them.
“Through the combined efforts of the party and the minuscule Federated Trades Council, which the party controlled, this appeal was conducted on a virtually never-ending basis, and as a result the socialists very early began to pull a vote much larger than the size of their organization would seem to have warranted.”
Labor and socialism
Socialists and labor unions have had an interconnected – and complex – relationship in the United States.
Both often shared common goals, such as fighting for the eight-hour workday, an effort that grew after the Civil War and included the 1886 Chicago Haymarket Affair that started as a peaceful protest before violence erupted.
Throughout the years, several labor sectors were sympathetic to socialism, including coal miners.
In some cases, the link was clear, such as with the Industrial Workers of the World – or “Wobblies” – of which Debs was a founder.
“It was a natural coalition of workers and socialists, because the workers wanted to empower themselves and the socialists believed in worker ownership of corporations, so it was a natural coalition,” said Erin McClelland, a two-time Democratic Party congressional candidate from Allegheny County and founder of Working Pennsylvania, an organization that promotes issues of concern for working class and rural citizens of the commonwealth.
“And socialists see a greater good to what they’re doing as far as social stability and enhancing the shift of power on what’s happening in their social structure toward the people versus the corporations. The collective bargaining agreement and the organization of unions is a natural mechanism to do that.”
Socialists, communists and unions often worked for common causes during the Great Depression, McClelland said.
“They were campaigning and picketing for relief,” McClelland said. “They were trying to stop things like evictions, preventing utility shutoffs, which is really relevant when you look at what we’re dealing with today during the pandemic with massive amounts of unemployment and infrastructure and unions fighting against utility shutoffs, fighting for economic relief and fighting against evictions.”
Industrial oppositions
Two of the nation’s most prominent labor leaders opposed the influence of socialism.
Samuel Gompers, founder of the American Federation of Labor and president from 1886 until his death in 1924, except for one year, 1895, was influenced early by émigré socialists, but his opinion changed over the years.
“I want to tell you, Socialists, that I have studied your philosophy; read your works upon economics, and not the meanest of them; studied your standard works, both in English and German – have not only read, but studied them,” Gompers wrote in 1903, according to “The Samuel Gompers Papers” at gompers.umd.edu.
“I have heard your orators and watched the work of your movement the world over. I have kept close watch upon your doctrines for thirty years; have been closely associated with many of you, and know how you think and what you propose. I know, too, what you have up your sleeve. And I want to say that I am entirely at variance with your philosophy. I declare to you, I am not only at variance with your doctrines, but with your philosophy. Economically, you are unsound; socially, you are wrong; industrially, you are an impossibility.”
McClelland described Gompers as a “British immigrant, who worked with the cigar workers union and learned everything about labor that he learned from a socialist” but then “got older, and got a nice full belly and was doing well, he started to reject that and he actually was aggressively for the anti-immigration stuff, particularly with the Chinese,” referring to his support of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
John L. Lewis, president of the United Mine Workers of America from 1920 until 1960 and founding president of the Congress of Industrial Organizations, promoted competitive capitalism over socialism.
His biography at aflcio.org, describes Lewis, a Republican and AFL field organizer, as having “served the federation from 1910 to 1916, while working closely with the incumbent UMWA president, John P. White, to defeat socialist and radical insurgents seeking to control the union.”
But Lewis also had a working relationship with Saul Alinsky, a self-professed radical, who wrote “Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer” and an unauthorized biography of Lewis.
“There’s another great coalition – he and Saul Alinsky,” McClelland said. “Saul Alinsky and him were very close.
“They were friends. They had a very tempestuous relationship because Saul’s this big socialist organizer. John L. Lewis is one of the biggest labor leaders in the country. And they worked a lot together, but they also battled a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.