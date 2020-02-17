Bald eagle

Lacy Thomas, of Hooversville, took this photo of a bald eagle at the Quemahoning Dam on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Thomas has been watching this eagle for about four years now, and “that was the first picture I ever got.”

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Lacy Thomas, of Hooversville, took this photo of a bald eagle at the Quemahoning Dam on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Thomas has been watching this eagle for about four years now, and “that was the first picture I ever got.”

Tags

Recommended for you