Holy Family Parish member SueAnne Fatula smiled as children scurried past in spring dresses, vests and their Easter Sunday best.
Inside her Seward church, rays of sunlight filled the sanctuary as more than 300 congregants sang “Alleluia!” and celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ – much like millions of Christians across the nation Sunday.
Outside, dozens of wide-eyed youths grinned and giggled as they raced for candy-filled Easter eggs as the church emptied.
“Easter – the resurrection – is why we’re here. This is ‘it’ for us,” said Fatula, of Seward. “And to see all these children here, it’s so special. They are our church’s future.”
The Easter Sunday service was just one among a full weekend of faith-based events and family-friendly functions across the region that drew crowds.
A day earlier at Christ Centered Community Church in Johnstown, Kylie Hebden, 8, and her 5-year-old sister, Kelsi, were among a row of children using crayons, cotton balls and colorful construction paper to create Easter Bunny crafts.
Music filled the room while church volunteers worked to fill their hearts – and tummies. Those who weren’t assisting kids with activities were behind the scenes cooking up a spaghetti dinner.
“I love working with kids, so this is my dream,” said Jessica King of Johnstown, while Melania Dixon, 4, squeezed glue onto bunny ears nearby.
The event also included an egg hunt, games, and several tables of donated clothes, toys and other goods for families who needed them.
Sidnee Baxter, an event coordinator, said this was the church’s sixth Easter block party.
“When I was a kid, there were so many things like this for kids to do (during the holidays), said Baxter. “So I decided to make it my business to make sure these children get something like this two or three times a year – and so they know the community cares.”
Sue Hebden, who recently moved to the area from Florida, praised the event.
“The kids just love crafts, so we’re glad we ended up here,” said Hebden, of Johnstown, while her daughter, Kelsie, glanced upward to straighten out a pair of fluffy white bunny ears on her head.
Across the Stonycreek River in downtown Johnstown, it was a similar scene – except the Easter bags, baskets and bunny ears wrapped halfway around Central Park.
Volunteers parked alongside Central Park for the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s annual “Bunny Hop.”
And they greeted the incoming line of children with sweets, snacks and trinkets.
By the time, 5-year-old Omari Kimmel hit Franklin Street, he had a bounty of Easter snacks.
“It’s our first time down here, and it’s really nice,” said his mother, Olivia, while Omari opened his bag to reveal candy, a coloring book and pencils.
A severe spring storm prompted organizers to reschedule the event from this past weekend, so the turnout was a welcome sight, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Melissa Radovanic said.
“The weather is nice, and everyone’s in the Easter spirit this weekend, so it worked out,” said Radovanic, who was among a dozen volunteers in the park.
It worked out for Ron Felosky’s family, too.
Felosky, of Richland Township, brought his four sons to the event for the first time since “before COVID,” he said, while his family walked alongside another Johnstown area resident, Kim Henderson.
“This is a nice thing,” Felosky said. “These businesses are taking their time out of their Easter weekend to do this for the kids.”
Whether its Easter blooms or acts of kindness, it’s a reminder of the true joys of Easter, Father William “Willie” Lechnar of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church told The Tribune-Democrat prior to Sunday’s service in Seward.
“In the midst of spring flowers and Easter egg hunts, there arises a deeply rooted spiritual history as we celebrate Easter. Just as there are great smiles and joy with our children as they find hidden Easter eggs, so much more is the joy of hope in Christ’s Resurrection as we celebrate this feast,” he said.
“May the celebration of this Paschaltide be with (everyone) as we look ahead to a season of hope in life eternal in God’s love,” Lechnar said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
