Cloudy skies. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 12:40 am
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
An eastern grey squirrel leaps through the air heading toward a tree at Windber Recreational Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
An eastern grey squirrel leaps through the air heading toward a tree at Windber Recreational Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.