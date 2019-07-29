A civil jury trial stemming from a complaint filed by an Altoona man who claims he was severely injured by a snowblower in 2015 got under way in federal court in Johnstown on Monday.
Reynolds Alley was attempting to inflate a tire on his snowblower on Jan. 19, 2015, when the tire rim “catastrophically failed and burst,” causing severe damage to his hands, he alleged in an amended complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Alley, who claimed the snowblower and the tire rim were “dangerous and defective,” is seeking a judgment in excess of $75,000 against the manufacturers of the snowblower, a group of related companies listed in the complaint as MTD Products Inc., MTD Products LTD., MTD Holdings Inc. and MTD Consumer Group Inc.
The civil trial will continue on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson at the federal courthouse on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.