Rain and freezing rain in the morning will give way to snow showers in the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
MCCARTHY[mdash] Elizabeth (Betty) 89, Lilly passed away peacefully December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born July 8, 1930 in Lilly the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Wojcik) Sarneski. She was the last and youngest surviving member of her family. Preceded in death by an…
LENNON[mdash] Robert W., Bob 68, formerly of Johnstown, passed away at Maybrook Hills surrounded by family. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 23, 1951 to George and Bernadette (Lynch) Lennon. He is proceeded in death by his father. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. Bob is…
