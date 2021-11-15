JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A brief dusting of snow around Johnstown on Saturday set the tone for two early Christmas events.
The 51st annual Holly Bazaar kicked off its six-week season at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont, and Christmas in the Village featured arts, crafts, refreshments and carriage rides at Laurel View Village near Davidsville.
The Holly Bazaar is a holiday tradition for Nichole Mihalik and Codi Norman, both of Johnstown.
“We come every year,” Mihalik said in the artisans’ and crafters’ exhibit area of the arts center.
This year’s exhibit features juried creations by more than 60 local artists, center Executive Director Angela Godin said.
Although the arts center collects a small commission on sales, the Holly Bazaar exhibit is primarily an opportunity for local artisans to sell their work.
“The caliber of their creations just gets better and better,” Godin said. “Some have been coming for many years, evolving their work and growing as artists.”
In addition to the exhibit, the Holly Bazaar features a Basket Bonanza where visitors can enter individual drawings for 130 gift baskets donated by area businesses, families and individuals.
The bazaar’s Festival of Trees features a silent auction for six Christmas trees designed and painted by local artists, and there’s a boutique with gently used handbags and scarves.
The Holly Bazaar continues daily through Dec. 24 with door prizes and raffles. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Christmas in the Village benefits the Laurel View Caring Fund to help Laurel View Village residents when their financial circumstances change unexpectedly, said Barb Cotchen, development associate. Although scaled back by the ongoing risk of COVID-19, there were 22 arts and crafts vendors at this year’s event.
“This gets everybody in the mood for the holidays,” Cotchen said. “It’s kind of a victory for us to even be able to hold it this year.”
One of this year’s vendors was Bob Turner, a resident of Laurel View Village’s independent living apartments. Sitting in his wheelchair wearing an oversized elf hat, Turner greeted shoppers with a variety of Christmas-themed crafts.
“I made all these goodies,” he said. “If I didn’t, I’d drive myself crazy in the wheelchair.”
The Johnstown native has lived at Laurel View Village for more than three years after moving back to the area from Ocean City, Maryland.
