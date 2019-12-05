Several vehicle crashes Wednesday night and Thursday morning appear to have been related to snowy roadway’s, authorities said.
A Richland Township snow plow operator received what was reported as minor injuries when the township truck overturned on Eisenhower Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Township Supervisor Robert Heffelfinger said the township worker had just plowed up Eisenhower was turning around to go back down.
“At some point, the truck started to slide,” he said.
When the sideways-sliding truck reached a cleared area of the road, the tires gained traction, he explained. The abrupt stop toppled the truck.
Initial scanner reports said the operator was bleeding from the head, but that proved to be inaccurate, Heffelfinger said. The plow operator was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.
Heffelfinger responded to the crash in his role as deputy fire chief for Richland Volunteer Fire Department. He said it appeared the truck cab was severely damaged.
The loss of one plow should not affect township operations, however, because Richland has backup equipment, Heffelfinger said.
A few hours after the Eisenhower Boulevard crash, another truck slid off Route 271, Menoher Boulevard, in Upper Yoder Township. The driver had a minor injury but was not transported from the crash, reported at 7:05 a.m. just west of the intersection with Ligonier Pike.
Menoher Boulevard was closed throughout the morning while crews removed the truck.
One person was taken to Memorial following a Route 422 crash just after 10 a.m. Thursday near Cardiff Road in Blacklick Township.
Nanty Glo fire Chief Joe Lamantia said a tractor trailer struck a car when it slowed to turn onto Cardiff Road. Lamantia said the driver received what appeared to be minor injuries.
