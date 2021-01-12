Smoker Square LLC is planning to open a shop in Johnstown.
CCN Real Estate has brokered the sale of the former Sheetz building at 1757 Goucher St. to the Altoona-based company.
Smoker Square operations manager Dave Dunio said the 1,800-square-foot building in Lower Yoder Township plans to carry fine cigars, a line of CBD products, vaping devices and products, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Dunio estimated the company’s Johnstown location could open in six to eight weeks, and would add to a growing number of Smoker Square shops in Altoona, Ebensburg, State College and Somerset County areas.
The Goucher Street building had been a Sheetz store from the 1980s to 2011 and subsequently a pizza restaurant until 2017. For a brief time after that, the building was the Westmont Pit-Stop convenience store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.