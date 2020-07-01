Aleasha Hoffman tries to capture a moment of her son, Sergio Rosa, 2, with his dad, Padro Rosa, on her iPhone in Johnstown’s Central Park on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Smile ... Look at the camera
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HEITZENRATER[mdash] Brian Earl, 62, Nanty Glo, passed away June 30, 2020. He was born April 27, 1958 in Indiana. He was the son of the late Earl and Thelma (Walker) Heitzenrater. Brian was survived by his wife of 39 years Mary Lynn Heitzenrater, Nanty Glo, Daughters Dana (Jason) Becker, Dune…
Most Popular
Articles
- Windber hospital benefactor's COVID-19 vaccine ready for trials
- Coroner releases name of East Carroll Township motorcycle crash victim
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Daughter tests positive for COVID, when should parents get tested?'
- Johnstown student tests positive for COVID-19; Cambria and Somerset add cases
- Three men charged following alleged robbery, shooting
- WATCH VIDEO | 'End Racism Now': Volunteers paint message of unity on Main Street in Johnstown
- Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba rope' post
- Local cases surge as state's COVID-19 numbers trend higher
- Ebensburg businesses grab wheel for ‘Wing Walk’
- Coroner: One person killed in motorcycle crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.