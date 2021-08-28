JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For many who grew up in Johnstown, walking around town would bring back memories of businesses no longer there.
In sweltering heat Saturday, dozens of people attended tours downtown, learning about how it appeared in the 1940s and 50s – and focusing especially on vestiges of a powerful illegal gambling organization in Johnstown.
"It was informational and enjoyable," said Jackie Klancher, tour participant.
The "mobwalk" was led by Richard Burkert, President and CEO of the Johnstown Heritage Association.
He led three, hour-long walks with about 12 people each. Proceeds of ticket sales supported the Cambria County Library's Next Chapter Campaign – the library on 248 Main Street is 50 years old this year and needs renovations, library volunteer Barb Horowitz said.
The event Saturday was a literary tour, with Burkert stopping at landmarks to paint a picture of what it was like in the past and reading excerpts from "Smalltime" by author Russell Shorto.
Shorto's grandfather, Russell "Russ" Shorto was mob boss whose gambling organization was worth, in today's dollars, more than $300 million, Burkert said. And it spanned at least 15 years.
City Cigar, at 411 Main Street, a few paces from Johnstown's City Hall, was the hub. Today that building is empty, like many of the sites mentioned in the book.
At the time described in "Smalltime," Johnstown was bustling with businesses, theaters, and supper clubs patroned by thousands of people who lived downtown.
Burkert used old city directories to identify sites for the tour.
"I don't want people thinking this is a tour about Johnstown's heyday," Burkert said. "What a vibrant area we had, and hopefully we will have it again. Communities go up and down through history. We can get people to live in downtown Johnstown again. It is achievable."
Joe Guydo was on the first tour at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There were two more tours later in the day.
"I know so many names in that book that I couldn't help but enjoy it," Guydo said. "And everybody on the walk enjoyed it. There was a lot of information."
Burkert dug up old black-and-white photos of the streets for those in attendance to compare during the tour.
Most of those participating in the tour grew up in Johnstown, but David O'Leary grew up in Baltimore, and moved to Johnstown from Jacksonville, Florida, a decade ago to work at AmeriServ Financial.
"What a great tour," he said. "People I know who moved here from elsewhere like I did know what a gem it is."
