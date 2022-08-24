JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans living in small towns and rural areas might not always have easy access to the services they are entitled to receive.
There can be issues with transportation, poor personal health and lack of local organizational support that hinders their ability to gather information and make contacts. That’s why Veteran Community Initiatives holds Rural Veteran Outreach Program events on a regular basis.
The latest was held on Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. It was co-hosted by American Legion Post 294. Several organizations, including Veterans Leadership Program, Disabled American Veterans and Cambria County Veteran Affairs Office, were on hand.
Dozens of veterans attended.
“Research has found that the more removed a veteran is from their benefits and resources and fellow veterans, the more at risk they are,” said Josh Hauser, VCI’s community operations director, “so the great thing about what VCI does doing these outreaches is, with our Rural Veteran Outreach Program, we go out and we tell veterans what’s available. That helps.
“Ultimately, it can help save lives. It can change a life and it can save a life to get a veteran appropriately tapped into what our country has promised them.”
The outreach gatherings, held throughout VCI’s 14 counties, provide veterans an opportunity to learn about services while in the comfort of their “home territory,” according to the organization’s director, Tom Caulfield.
Charles Steiner, American Legion Post 294’s sergeant-at-arms, said “It means a lot to us – our post – to help our fellow veterans, to come out here and share experiences and tell them what we have to offer and what the other organizations have to offer.”
Veterans came to learn about what groups can assist with specific issues, such as health care and retirement.
“These rural outreach events really help us to find those veterans who aren’t sure what benefits they’re entitled to and connect them to all of our community partners that are able to assist them in any way,” said Zackary Portser, a veteran services specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Ed Hanechak, an Army veteran who lives in Vintondale, attended the outreach event to gather information he can then share with fellow members of the American Legion post in Nanty Glo.
“I’m here to get some contacts and phone numbers and meet some people. … It’s a lot to learn about,” Hanechak said. “It’s all new to me, too late of a start. I wish I would have started this 20 years ago. It’s interesting. I like to help people if I can.”
