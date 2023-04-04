NANTY GLO, Pa. – New streetscaping, a veterans park and Ghost Town Trail facilities are all on a $1.7 million wish list that Nanty Glo Borough Council edged forward during Monday's meeting.
Council unanimously approved filing application for funding to hire a consultant to pursue grants to fund major improvement projects in the borough.
Councilman William Dunchuck presented the list, which included streetscape work estimated at $1,112,810, veterans memorial park construction estimated at $212,425 and a trail restroom and parking lot estimated at $386,840.
Some $10,000 in renovations to the borough office and additional street paving are also on the list. No estimate is given for the paving work.
The application will be submitted to the Appalachian Regional Commission, which channels federal funding for economic and community development.
“We need to start applying,” Dunchuck said. “Even if we have to do some of these in five phases or something, we need to start. If we don’t ask, we won’t receive anything.”
In other business, council approved $1,195 for the purchase of an automated external defibrillator system to be placed at the Nanty Glo Park and Pool.
Council also approved the Nanty Glo Fire Department’s request to close McCoy Street on June 10 during Nanty Glo Community Days.
