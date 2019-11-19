hiddenvalley.png

Hidden Valley Resort received an early Halloween treat with up to 12 inches of snowfall arriving in the early morning hours Tuesday. While the Resort does not expect to open this week, mountain crews are busy preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season and will open at the first opportunity for sustainable conditions.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for skiing and snowboarding.

The resorts’ snowmaking teams have been working since Nov. 8 preparing the slopes for opening weekend.

Opening weekend cost is $52 for adults and $42 for children ages 6-11 at Seven Springs and $34 for adults and $27 for children ages 6-11 at Hidden Valley.

For up-to-date terrain, snowmaking and snowfall totals, visit www.7springs.com and www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.

