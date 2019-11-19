Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for skiing and snowboarding.
The resorts’ snowmaking teams have been working since Nov. 8 preparing the slopes for opening weekend.
Opening weekend cost is $52 for adults and $42 for children ages 6-11 at Seven Springs and $34 for adults and $27 for children ages 6-11 at Hidden Valley.
For up-to-date terrain, snowmaking and snowfall totals, visit www.7springs.com and www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.
