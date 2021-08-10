JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Somerset couple were taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over on U.S. Route 219 in Adams Township on Tuesday.
The one-vehicle crash happened at 11:20 a.m. just north of the airport lights, Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said.
David Walker, 71, lost control of his 2019 GMC Acadia on wet pavement, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and overturn two times, Moss said. Walker was taken by Northern EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a chest injury.
Joyce Walker, 75, a passenger, was taken to the hospital with a fractured left leg, Moss said.
Firefighters from St. Michael and Richland Township responded to the crash.
