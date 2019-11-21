Sleeping Santa

An inflatable Santa leans against the Johnstown Post Office building on Franklin Street in downtown on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The Hometown Christmas Parade and Light-Up Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

