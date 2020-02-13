Fair Districts Cambria County plans to hold a free “Slay the Gerrymander” event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township.
A representative of Draw the Lines, a nonpartisan organization, will give a presentation and then show participants how to use a free software program that allows them to draw legislative district lines for Pennsylvania. The goal of the organizations is to provide information about how districts can be created without using gerrymandering.
Anybody over age 14 can attend.
Schools, colleges, teachers and elected officials have been invited.
